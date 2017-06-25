Six Plus Size LGBTQ+ Creatives You Should Be Following

This year, to celebrate Pride I wanted to take some time to highlight some of my favourite plus size LGBTQ+ creatives. The queer community isn’t immune to fatphobia or eurocentric beauty standards, but these influencers have carved out space for themselves & others online, while also using their platforms to demand change on issues like LGBTQ+ youth homelessness, mental illness & police brutality.

In true, self-indulgent style, I also wanted to take some time to chat about my own experiences as a queer, fat femme.

For me, my queerness is about my sexuality but it’s also about so much more. It’s about the way my heart overflows with joy at the depth & breadth of human gender & sexuality; it’s about the pride I feel when I see someone fighting back against oppressive social norms; & it’s about the anger that burns when the most vulnerable & marginalised members of our community – trans folk, POC, sex workers – are pushed out to create an identity which is more palatable to mainstream society.

This Pride season, I feel truly blessed by all the iconic queer folk who share their lives with me, whether in-person or online – so, here’s to us.

Below are some of my favourite plus size LGBTQ+ creators. I’d really encourage you to check out their blogs & follow them on social media – doing so has absolutely enriched my life & made me a better human.

1  //  Nicolette Mason

Nicolette is queer girl goals like you wouldn’t believe. Obviously, I love her style but what keeps me coming back is her ability to balance a really sleek aesthetic with a strong personal voice. Nicolette is proof that being authentic & genuine are the keys to success.

2  //  Marquis Neal

Marquis is the king of androgynous style with a femme twist & his Instagram – which is part fierce selfies, part everyday outfits, & part impeccable high-aesthetic shoots – never fails to inspire me.

3  //  Alysse Dalessandro

As the glowy, Italian angel behind Ready to Stare & the chronically under-appreciated #DopeAtAnyHeight campaign, Alysse Dalessandro has been making waves in fat positivity for as long as I can remember. She mixes it up style-wise but her killer smile & unapologetic confidence are always there.

4  //  Lottie L’Amour

This list wouldn’t be complete without Lottie. Her style is the perfect mix of timeless classics, sporty athleisure wear, & more daring pieces which I love, & it doesn’t hurt that she’s a total sweetheart – always lifting others up as she continues to grow.

5  //  Jari Jones

Some of you might recognise Jari from this Buzzfeed article where they were transformed into their icon, Grace Jones. If that doesn’t ring a bell, then let me introduce you: Jari is a genderqueer performance artist, photographer, & creative with killer style & the cutest smile. Definitely worth a follow if fierce looks are your thing.

6  //  Margot Meanie

Alternative plus size fashion can be tough to find but Margot’s effortless witchy vibes consistently take my breath away. As well as blogging, she runs a Youtube channel featuring clothing hauls, makeup reviews & vlogs, & the Instagram page #alternativecurves which I love.

If this post made your heart beat faster & your palms are feeling a lil sweaty, I’d strongly recommend checking out Qwear – particularly their Qwear Crushes posts (part one & part two).

